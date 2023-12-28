Energy transition, replacing traditional fossil fuel sources to using cleaner and low-emission forms of energy and moving towards carbon neutrality is an important part of Vietnam’s future energy landscape.

Vietnam was committed to cutting emissions to net zero by 2050.

The country’s National Power Development Plan to 2045 also focuses on a greener orientation and development of electricity sources.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s energy demand has continued to grow strongly, in which, the primary energy demand in the 2010- 2019 period increased by 6% per year.

In the next five years, the annual electricity demand is predicted to grow at about 8.5%.

However, the electricity supply in 2020-2025 will face many difficulties and challenges, especially in the event of extreme weather.

Therefore, using energy economically and effectively is a practical solution to help improve economic efficiency, conserve national energy resources, protect the environment, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions./.

