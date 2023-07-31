Bustling from afternoon to late at night, the Vietnam - International Food Festival featured more than 50 stalls introducing special dishes from Vietnam’s different regions as well as Thailand, India, and Laos.

The area with Vietnamese central region dishes such as “banh xeo” (sizzling pancakes) and rice paper attracted a large number of visitors.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival was paragliding, introducing visitors to a unique sport and a new way of admiring Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Beach from above.

The opening gala of the Festival, with a spectacular sound and light show on stage, gathered together many famous artists and treated local people and visitors to an emotional arts party.

The festival runs until August 1 at Bien Dong Park, Ha Khe sea park, and Man Thai beach, with a wide range of cultural, art, and sporting events./.

VNA