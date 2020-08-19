Fishing vessel owners in this fishing port have been adhering to recommendations from local authorities about avoiding any unnecessary contact since the second outbreak of COVID-19 appeared. Fishermen have been asked not to wander around wharves, while the time for trading seafood at the port has been limited.

In an attempt to protect fishermen against the coronavirus, local authorities in Da Nang city have given them face masks and hand sanitiser and checked their body temperature before they head out.

Local authorities have also sprayed disinfectant around seafood markets since the latest outbreak began and carefully monitored the health of merchants entering the markets./.

VNA