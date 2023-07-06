Business Vietnam to accelerate international economic integration: resolution Vietnam will work to step up international integration in general and international economic integration in particular, significantly contributing to growth model reform towards sustainability, according to a government resolution.

Business Dating app swindlers break wallets, hearts Dating app Tinder is tremendously popular in Vietnam, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Tinder has been the catalyst for many love stories, some are using the app for reasons outside of finding the one.

Business Vietnam to resume rapid economic growth over medium term: foreign media Vietnam is expected to resume rapid economic growth over the medium-term economic outlook, and this “rising star” will be one of the fastest growing emerging markets in Asia, some foreign newswires have said.

Business HCM City supports hi-tech agricultural start-ups Ho Chi Minh City will give priority to supporting and nurturing high-tech agricultural production start-ups of young entrepreneurs in an aim to raise the proportion of high-tech agriculture in the city's total agricultural land.