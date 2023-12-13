Standing Vice Chairman of Da Nang city People's Committee Ho Ky Minh meets Ambassador and Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Enterprises from the EU are very interested in the investment environment of Da Nang and wish to cooperate with the central city in the fields of education and training, green energy, and environmental protection, said Ambassador and Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier on December 13.

At a meeting with Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Ky Minh, the EU official said that the EU is now a major partner of Vietnam in various fields, ranking third in trade. In addition, it has signed many comprehensive cooperation agreements with Vietnam in such fields as climate response, security, and defence.



He emphasised that in the coming time, the EU wishes to support Vietnam in realising the goal of building a peaceful country and an open economy with financial, social and environmental sustainability.



With Da Nang, EU businesses want to cooperate in education and training, scientific research, and innovation, he noted.

Minh said that the city now focuses on developing five key areas including tourism and high-quality services associated with resort real estate; seaport and aviation associated with logistics services; high-tech industry associated with creative city building and startups; information technology, electronics, and telecommunications associated with the digital economy; and high-tech agriculture and fishery.

He hoped that Ambassador Julien Guerrier will introduce and coordinate with concerned parties to bring business delegations to Da Nang to learn about the investment environment and cooperation opportunities here.

In 2023, Da Nang’s exports to the EU are estimated to reach 290 million USD while its imports at 138 million USD.

In the 2020-2023 period, agencies and non-governmental organisations from EU member countries committed more than 26 billion VND (1.07 million USD) to 37 programmes and projects in Da Nang city./.