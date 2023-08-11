Europe train tickets to be offered in Vietnam
HCM City (VNA) – Anh Viet Hop on Hop off Vietnam Co., Ltd based in Ho Chi Minh City has become the official partner in Vietnam of Rail Europe Company that specialises in providing train tickets and rail passes for travel in Europe under an agreement inked recently.
The relevant sides said on August 11 that Anh Viet Hop on Hop off Vietnam Co., Ltd will help passengers in train ticket booking and provide them with consultations on European tours. Passengers only need to scan QR codes printed on online tickets for railways.
Richard Leonard, General Manager for Asia & Pacific at Rail Europe, said Asia-Pacific, covering Vietnam, has been seen as a dynamic market, noting the Paris-based company is expanding its operation in the Southeast Asian nation.
With the agreement, the company aims to conquer the promising Vietnamese market, he stressed.
Nguyen Khoa Luan, Director of Anh Viet Hop on Hop off Vietnam Co., Ltd said apart from air routes, rail services will help promote tourism links between Vietnam and Europe./.
