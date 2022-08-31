Events designed to attract visitors to Thua Thien – Hue on National Day holiday
The tourism industry in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue is holding events and tourism promotions to attract holiday-makers during the National Day holiday from September 1-4.
An aerial view of Hue city (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) -
Visitors will have a chance to experience a doubledecker bus and sightseeing tours that connect attractions and historical sites around Hue.
An integrated GPS multi-language automatic tour guide information system is available on all buses, helping tourists gain insights into the beauty, history and cultural stories, and impressive architecture of each destination.
A series of cultural activities within the framework of the Festival Hue 2022 will take place on the occasion, including “Thanh tra Thuy bieu” from September 1-4, a lion dance on the nights of September 3-4, and a traditional mid-autumn lantern exhibition from September 3-8.
An afternoon tea tour along the Huong River will provide a more peaceful view of ancient Hue at sunset.
Waterfalls and community tourism destinations in the suburbs will also offer a chance to be in harmony with nature.
Vietnamese citizens visiting the UNESCO-recognised Complex of Hue Monuments on September 2 will be offered free admission.
An exhibition themed "Fine Arts and Heritage" is taking place at Thieu Phuong Garden in the Hue Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi), while activities in response to the Vietnam Book and Culture Reading Day are being organised by the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre in the complex.
The centre has cooperated with the provincial Department of Tourism to organise large groups of tourists, and with travel agencies to promote the Complex of Hue Monuments.
Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyen Van Phuc said his agency is coordinating with a number of local businesses to develop tourism products and organise art festivals and events.
In the first eight months of this year, Thua Thien – Hue served nearly 1.34 million visitors, of which domestic tourists accounted for about 94.6%. The tourism sector contributed over 2.85 trillion VND to the local budget.
Hotels, hostels and homestays in the locality reported they had been fully booked on weekends since April 30.
The number of international tourists visiting Hue in August increased sharply compared to previous months, hitting 763,600.
Airlines are operating 22-24 flights to and from Phu Bai international airport every day to meet the increasing demand on the National Day holidays
According to statistics from accommodation establishments and travel businesses in the locality, the total number of visitors to Thua Thien - Hue from August 31 – September 5 is estimated at 60,000, with a total revenue estimated at 50 billion VND.
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines agreed on a comprehensive cooperation deal for 2022-26 to promote destinations, tourism and local investment.
Vietnam Airlines will help boost trade and investment and cultural programmes in Thua Thien- Hue worldwide, calling for investment in the tourism hub.
Thua Thien-Hue won three ASEAN tourism awards in the categories of MICE, green hotel and resorts and sustainable tourism services in 2021 at the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cambodia.
Hue has been offering a unique opportunity – One Destination-Five UNESCO recognised world heritage sites – to attract visitors to the province in 2022./.