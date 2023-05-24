Situated approximately 40 km from the centre of Hanoi, Khai Nguyen Pagoda (also known as Tan Vien Pagoda) is an ancient site located in Son Dong commune in Son Tay district. It dates back to the Ly Dynasty, which was established in the first half of the 11th century. The pagoda is renowned for having the largest Buddha statue in the area, standing at an impressive 72 metres.