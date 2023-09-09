Nearly 170 items contributed by 27 members of the Ho Chi Minh City Antiquities Association are on display. They originate from both Vietnam and China and come in a wide variety of ceramic materials in different categories.

Items include worshipping statues and incense burners, ornamental ceramics like miniature figurines and decorative vases, as well as everyday objects like bowls, plates, teapots, and water containers.

Several stand out as exceptionally unique or rare, including a green-glazed ceramic pot crafted during the Ly Dynasty, and a plate from the Chu Dau pottery line.

On this occasion, members of the Ho Chi Minh City Antiquities Association donated a total of 91 items to the History Museum of Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition is open to the public at 2 Nguyen Binh Khiem Street, District 1, and will last until October 30 as part of activities marking the 15th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Antiquities Association./.

