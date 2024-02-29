The 'Spring Ceramics' exhibition takes place from February 26 to March 6, 2024, featuring over 120 artworks by 45 artists, spanning various genres.

United by a shared love for ceramics, members of the Ceramic Art Club of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, spanning all ages, have been closely bonded in their work, exchanging experiences, and supporting each other in techniques.

Exhibition goers are free to immerse themselves in beautifully crafted ceramic artworks, each brimming with creativity in both form and style.

In addition to the exhibition, a seminar on Vietnamese ceramics is scheduled to take place on March 6, offering insights and discussions on the art of ceramics.

The exhibition is expected to offer a venue for ceramic lovers in Hanoi on the early days of the Year of Dragon./.

VNA