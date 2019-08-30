Some of France’s National Archives Overseas most valuable documents about late President Ho Chi Minh are on display in Hanoi.

The exhibition showcases more than 100 documents and images about the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh selected from archival and cultural agencies of Vietnam, the US, Russia and France. Many documents haven’t been shown to the public before.

Themed 'President Ho Chi Minh: Life and Career through Vietnamese and International Archival Records', the exhibition is meaningful in spreading his ideology, morality and devotion in the national liberation and world peace.

The exhibition takes place at a time when the nation is commemorating the 50th anniversary of implementing his testament.

It will run until September 8 at the Presidential Palace-VNA