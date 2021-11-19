Culture - Sports Activities in Hanoi’s Old Quarter mark Cultural Heritage Day A series of activities have been launched to honour and promote the cultural heritage of Thang Long-Ha Noi, on the occasion of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Seminar looks into culture-art development The Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations (VULAA) held a scientific seminar in Hanoi on November 19 to discuss current issues on culture-art development, attracting the participation of cultural researchers and artists.

Culture - Sports Cultural resources to be turned into national “soft power” The cultural sector is working to turn cultural resources of the nation into soft power, thus promoting the cultural values and strength of the Vietnamese people, and contributing to speeding up fast and sustainable development.