Business Intel to pour more investment in Vietnam Intel Corporation will continue to invest in Vietnam, Kim Huat Ooi, Vice President in Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations, and General Manager of Intel Products Vietnam told Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.

Business Ministry to kick off five major transport projects The Ministry of Transport is planning to begin work on five major transport projects in the remaining months of 2023.

Business EPR fees to add to plastic companies' bills Although the Environmental Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme could create an incentive for the phase-out of eco-unfriendly and non-recyclable packaging in the long term, it would shift the heavy financial burden for end-of-life waste management from municipalities to producers and importers.