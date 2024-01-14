Perched upon Trau Hill, within the city of Phan Rang in Ninh Thuan, the Po Klong Garai Temple Tower complex is regarded as both a symbol of and a source of pride for the local Cham community. Po Klong Garai is the most majestic and remarkable complex among surviving Cham temples in the country.

Despite the passing of time, the Towers have retained their exquisite, sophisticated features, characterised by dark red-fired bricks intricately bonded together using a special construction technique. The main tower has multiple tiers and resembles the sacred mountain of Peru, a revered peak in India. Various deities are honoured on the tower’s surfaces, including a statue of King Po Klong Garai, the deity Shiva, and other guardian spirits.

Beyond its architectural significance, the Towers hold great spiritual importance for the Cham community. Each year, the Po Klong Garai complex hosts numerous cultural, religious, and spiritual activities of the Cham people. During significant festivals such as New Year celebrations, rain-praying ceremonies, and especially the Kate Festival, visitors can immerse themselves in a lively and vibrant atmosphere.

With its rugged beauty and enigmatic allure, the Po Klong Garai Temple Tower complex has been recognised as a special national monument of Vietnam.

It is an ideal destination to delve into the history and culture of the Cham people, and also a sanctuary for those seeking peace and tranquillity amid the hustle and bustle of modern life./.

