Business Repair completes for two broken undersea cables connecting Vietnam with the world Repair has been finished on two of the five broken undersea cables linking Vietnam with the world, namely Intra Asia (IA) and SMW3, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Business Hanoi supporting industry moves to join global supply chains Supporting industry enterprises in Hanoi will implement various programmes and projects to bring Vietnamese products into global supply chains, according to the Hanoi Supporting Industry Association (HANSIBA).

Business Firms in supporting industries in dire need of skilled workers Firms in supporting industries in Vietnam are in desperate need of high-qualified and skilled workers in addition to solutions regarding capital and raw materials.

Business Trade office, embassy explore chances for Vietnamese firms in Africa The Trade Office and Embassy of Vietnam in Algeria are attending the ninth African Investment and Commerce Forum (AFIC9) in Algiers on May 16-17 to popularise Vietnamese goods and seek investment and business opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises.