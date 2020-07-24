Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - A fair promoting Vietnamese exports is scheduled to kick off at the Vietnam-Soviet Union Cultural Friendship Palace in Hanoi on July 30, the city’s Department of Industry and Trade announced on July 24.



According to Tran Thi Lan Phuong, head of the department, in the first half of this year, the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on local businesses, particularly exporters. As such, the fair is being held to help companies promote their products and reduce their inventories. It is also a chance for local customers to take a look at high-quality export goods from the city and Vietnam as a whole.



Lasting until August 2, the fair is expected to attract more than 300 stalls from over 200 companies. It will feature products ranging from farm produce, food, apparel, footwear, and household items to electronic devices, ceramics, and wooden products, which are already exported to the EU, the US, Russia, Japan, ASEAN, and elsewhere.



The department will invite distribution units such as shopping malls and retail outlets to the fair, to help boost sales, and will increase communications campaigns to attract visitors./.