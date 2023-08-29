Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam's total export-import turnover of agro-forestry and aquatic products in the eight months of this year was estimated at 59.69 billion USD, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Of the figure, 33.21 billion USD was worth of exports, down 9.5% annually, but still resulting in a trade surplus of 6.72 billion USD.In August alone, agro-forestry-aquatic products brought home 4.36 billion USD from exports, down 6.5% annually.Several commodity groups posted an increase in export value such as fruits and vegetables, rice, and coffee.Meanwhile, rubber, tea, cashew nuts, pepper, and cassava and its products saw their export prices fall by 2.6-19.6%.China, the US, and Japan remained the top three importers, with China accounting for 21.9%, up 9.8%; the US 20.6%, down 27.4%; and Japan 7.6%, down 10.6%.Seizing market opportunities, especially in commodity groups of strength, the ministry has instructed localities to regulate production plans and boost exports, step up negotiations and market access for official exports while expanding export markets.It is also working with localities to hold the Vietnam Rice Festival 2023 in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang./.