Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s aquatic products are expected to earn about a record 11 billion USD from export this year, up 23.8% annually and 22% compared to the plan, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.



He revealed the figures during a recent conference of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries (DoF) to review its 2022 activities and launch 2023 tasks.



According to the DoF, the sector’s total output expanded by 3.1% from 2021, reaching 9.06 million tonnes, surpassing the annual average growth during 2021-2030 period under the Vietnamese fisheries development strategy till 2030 with a vision to 2045.



Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries Nguyen Thi Thu Nguyet said despite difficulties caused by COVID-19 and hike in material prices, the DoF regularly directed localities to adopt flexible and sound production measures while managing aquaculture synchronously and effectively, from animal feed, varieties to environment monitoring and VietGAP certification.



The DoF also adopted modern technology to keep watch of fishing vessels and reduce the intensify of fishing that hurts fishery resources and ecosystem, suggested the MARD hold conferences discussing ways to improve the efficiency of tapping, processing and consuming aquatic products, toward improving products’ value and fishermen’s income.



Next year, the sector strives to maintain the total area of aquaculture at 1.3 million ha.



It target harvesting about 8.74 million tonnes of aquatic products, or 96.7% from that in 2022. Of which, roughly 3.58 million tonnes will be caught and 5.16 million tonnes be grown. The total export of aquatic products will be approximately 10 billion USD./.