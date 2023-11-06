Business Infographic Vietnam among top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 Vietnam is projected to be one of the top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024, witth anticipated GDP growth of 5.8% in the year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Videos Seafood exports bustle again in year-end period After a tough period with a continuous decline in orders, from September, seafood producers and exporters have become busier thanks to the recovery of orders for year-end festive season.

Business Ten-month public investment disbursement fulfills 52.1% of plan As of October 31, the disbursement of public investment was estimated at over 401.86 trillion VND (16.37 billion USD), completing 52.1% of the set plan and 56.84% of the target assigned by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance reported.

Business State budget collection down over 9% in 10 months Vietnam’s State budget collection in the first ten months of this year stood at 1.4 quadrillion VND ( 57 billion USD), accounting for 86.3% of the estimate, and down 9.2% year-on-year, the Ministry of Finance reported.