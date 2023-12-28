Business Annual consumption promotion fair underway in HCM City The 2023 Consumption Promotion Fair kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27 evening, featuring about 200 booths by more than 100 businesses.

Videos Additional 3,000 train tickets on sale for Tet holidays The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has initially added 3,000 tickets for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Business Forestry sector aims for 17.5 billion USD in exports next year The forestry sector is set to harvest 17.5 billion USD from exports and 23 million m3 of wood from planted forests in 2024, Trieu Van Luc, Deputy Director of the Forestry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has unveiled.