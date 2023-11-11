Business Green economy key for sustainable growth Promoting green economic initiatives is a matter that Vietnam and many international organisations are focusing on with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 55% by 2025 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

Videos Vietnamese electric ride-hailing service makes debut in Laos Vietnam’s Green SM electric taxi service debuted the Lao capital Vientiane on November 9, making Laos the first international market in the “Go Green Global” campaign initiated by Green & Smart Mobility, a Vietnamese ride-hailing company affiliated with the VinFast Group.

Videos More effort needed to fulfil economic targets COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions in the region and the world have put Vietnam’s economy under pressure in recent times. Despite being viewed as among the world’s leading performers, Vietnam’s economic growth has now fallen behind the government’s initial plans for the 2021-2025 period.