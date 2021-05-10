The domestic sector exported nearly 26 billion USD worth of goods and services, up 12.8 percent year-on-year.

Highest growth was seen in the heavy industry and mining sector, which generated 57.6 billion USD in export revenue, a year-on-year rise of 33 percent.

The US was Vietnam’s largest buyer during the period. China came second; followed by the EU.

Four-month imports rose by 30.8 percent from a year earlier to nearly 103 billion USD.

China remained as Vietnam’s biggest seller with more than 33 billion USD worth of goods and services shipped to Vietnam, up 47.8 percent year-on-year, followed by the Republic of Korea, ASEAN and Japan./.

VNA