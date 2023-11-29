Export-import turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products down 5.9%
Vietnam's total export and import turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products is estimated at 85.13 billion USD in the January-November period. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's total export and import turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products is estimated at 85.13 billion USD in the January-November period, down 5.9% from the same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported.
Of the amount, exports were valued at 47.84 billion USD and imports 37.29 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 10.55 billion USD, up 33.7% year-on-year, the ministry said.
As many as six products/product groups have posted an export value of over 3 billion USD, comprising coffee, rice, vegetables, cashew nuts, shrimp, and wood and wooden products.
In November alone, the country's export revenue stood at 4.79 billion USD, up 0.3% compared to the previous month and up 13% year-on-year. In particular, all product groups increased from November 2022 such as farm produce, up 24.7%, livestock 9.7%, forest products 2.8%, and aquatic products 1.4%.
During the first 11 months, due to the sharp decrease in the export value of some main items, the total export turnover still decreased 2.7% from the corresponding time last year.
Regarding the market, the export value of products to Asia went up 6.8%, America down 17.7%, Europe down 12.5%, Africa up 21.7%, and Oceania down 13.5%.
China, the US and Japan remained the largest importers. Particularly, export value from China rose 18%, while export revenue from US and Japan dropped 17.9% and 9.1%, respectively.
The ministry said that it will continue to handle market issues to facilitate the export of agricultural and aquatic products, especially to markets in China, the US, the EU, and the Eurasian Economic Union, while optimising free trade agreements to boost ago- forestry-aquatic- product exports./.