Business "Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Towards Green Growth" seminar to take place this week A seminar themed "Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Towards Green Growth", co-organised by Vietnam News, the country's English language daily newspaper, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), is to take place on September 12 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Business More unprecedented opportunities to boost Vietnam-US trade ties: minister The historic Vietnam visit by US President Joe Biden and the upgrade of bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership will create unprecedented opportunities to promote new and breakthrough cooperation areas, and to build Vietnam’s capacity to truly join the global value chains, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.