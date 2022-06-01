Videos Experiential tours helping Dak Lak’s tourism sector recover The Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak is working on a number of measures to promote its tourism sector, which has been hit hard by COVID-19 over the past two years. Of particular note, experiential tourism is being paid due regard and is expected to drive the recovery of local tourism.

Videos Music video against gender stereotype released The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Plan International Vietnam recently released a music video to raise public awareness about gender stereotypes.

Videos Import-export turnover increases by 15.6 percent Vietnam’s import-export turnover during the first five months of this year topped 305 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 15.6 percent, according to a report released on May 29 by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Videos IQ tests: Vietnamese ranked 9th Of the more than 100 countries and territories participating in IQ rankings conducted by Finland’s Wiqtcom, Vietnam was ranked 9th, with an average IQ of 109.37, followed by Finland.