Exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products up nearly 17 percent
The total import and export value of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first five months of 2022 has been estimated at 41.3 billion USD, up 8.6 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Of the total, export turnover was estimated at 23.2 billion USD, up 16.8 percent, while imports reach 18.1 billion USD, down 0.3 percent.
Nine products/product groups surpassed export value of 1 billion USD, namely coffee, rubber, rice, cashew nuts, fruits and vegetables, tra fish, shrimp, wood products and production materials.
Regarding export markets, the value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic product exports to Asia accounted for 41.6 percent of the market share, America 30.4 percent, Europe 12 percent, Oceania 1.7 percent and Africa 1.5 percent.
The US was the largest importer, with turnover hitting nearly 6.5 billion USD, accounting for 28 percent of the market share./.