Business Industrial production gradually rebounding: GSO Industrial production was greatly affected by COVID-19 in the first half of 2020 but has gradually bounced back since May, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Mini Thailand Week 2020 opens in Can Tho The Mini Thailand Week Can Tho 2020 opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 3.

Business State budget revenue unlikely to reach 2020 plan due to COVID-19: Minister It is unlikely that State budget revenue will reach the 2020 target approved by the National Assembly of over 1.51 quadrillion VND (64.89 billion USD) due to the impact of COVID-19, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has said.