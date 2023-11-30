This is the third consecutive year Nguyen Thanh Hien’s family’s pomelo garden has posted a bumper harvest. Thanks to the application of the integrated crop management production process, the garden not only bears fruit but weight and quality are also much improved. With more than 800 trees, this year he expects to earn about 82,000 USD.

With the support of the agricultural industry, many families have applied the intensive pomelo farming model under VietGAP standards. Output and quality are therefore stable, reaching about 20,000 tonnes this year. Since the beginning of the harvest, functional agencies and localities have linked with distribution channels to expand consumption markets.

Phu Tho province expects to harvest over 50,000 tonnes of pomelo this year, earning revenue of more than 33 million USD. With reasonable policies to support growers, the application of technical advances in intensive pomelo growing has now become common and the quality of Phu Tho’s pomelos is increasingly improved and favoured by customers./.

VNA