According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, by July 20, the total newly registered capital and capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors reached nearly 16.3 billion USD, up 4.5% over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, capital implemented by foreign-invested projects reached nearly 11.6 billion USD, increasing by 0.8% from the same period last year.

After falling for six months, Vietnam’s FDI attraction increased in July thanks to the Government’s timely and flexible solutions to support businesses.

In July only, total registered capital was over 2.8 billion USD, increasing by 85.7% compared to the same period last year.

New investment capital and new projects increased sharply over the first months of this year. Small- and middle-sized foreign investors continued to get interested and confident in Vietnam’s investment climate./.

VNA