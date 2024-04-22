Business Supply-demand mismatch drive sharp increase in apartment prices Apartment prices in Hanoi have witnessed a significant surge of 20-33% within the first two months of the year. This surge has led to a hesitancy among apartment owners to sell their properties, as the market continues to experience upward momentum.

Business Majority of credit institutions forecast profit growth in 2024 A total of 86.2% of credit institutions expect their profit this year to grow compared to 2023, according to the latest survey of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnamese rice prices on the hike The prices of Vietnamese paddy and rice continued to increase last week, according to the the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

Business PM visits int'l border gate, inspects projects in Lang Son province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 21 visited the Huu Nghi International Border Gate and inspected some socio-economic development projects in Lang Son as part of his ongoing visit to the northern province.