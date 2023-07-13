Business Italy introduces leather, footwear products, technologies in HCM City The Italy Trade Office in Vietnam, in collaboration with the National Association of Italian Manufacturers of Footwear, Leather Goods and Tanning Technologies (ASSOMAC), arranged a display area of the leather and footwear business community from Italy, as part of the 23rd International Shoes & Leather Exhibition - Vietnam and the International Footwear & Leather Products Exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City from July 12-14.

Business Vienam mostly exports wood pellets to RoK, Japan The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan have become the biggest importers of Vietnamese wood pellets, accounting for over 95% of Vietnam’s total export of this product, reported the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association.

Politics Vietnam, US discuss bilateral trade, investment ties Vietnam considers the US and the state of Nebraska in particular one of the important partners, wishing for stable and progressive economic and trade relations to deepen bilateral comprehensive partnership in a substantive manner, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told Governor of Nebraska Jim Pillen during a working session in Hanoi on July 13.

Videos Passenger, goods transport volume sees strong surge in H1 A strong surge in passenger and goods transport was recorded in the first half of 2023, marking an impressive recovery of the sector post pandemic.