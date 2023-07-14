According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, real estate ranks second in FDI attraction, only after processing and manufacturing.

Among the 48 countries and territories investing in Vietnam’s real estate market, Singapore takes the lead, followed by the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Foreign investments have flown into 45 cities and provinces, of which HCM City accounts for a lion's share with 16 billion USD followed by Hanoi, and the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Most foreign investors in real estate are large-scale firms, and many projects are worth up to billions USD.

Apart from industrial real estate, other segments like housing and resort have also become a magnet to foreign investors.

According to experts, political stability and high economic growth are among advantages of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the complicated legal system and administrative procedures and tightened credits and government bond issuance are among factors hindering foreign investment in the country’s real estate market./.

