According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, foreign investors have shown keen interest in investing across 56 provinces and cities throughout the 11-month period of 2023.

The northern province of Quang Ninh took the lead in FDI attraction with over 3.1 billion USD, followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong city, Bac Giang province 2.7 billion USD, and Hanoi.

As of November 20, Vietnam boasts more than 38,800 valid FDI projects worth over 462 billion USD.

The projects have witnessed a disbursement of over 294 billion USD in registered capital, equivalent to more than 63% of the total registered capital./.

VNA