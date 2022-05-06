Business Infographic Vietnam’s overseas investment reaches 211.5 million USD According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the sharp increase was largely attributed to extra investment from Vietnam injected into overseas projects.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s industrial production flourishes in Q1 The index of industrial production in the first quarter continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.07 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Business Infographic Rice exports estimated at 715 million USD in Q1 Vietnam exported 1.48 million tonnes of rice, worth 715 million USD, in the first three months this year, up 24 percent in volume and 10.5 percent in value against the same period last year.

Business Infographic (interactive) Seafood export enjoys strong surge in Q1 Vietnam shipped more than 2.4 million USD worth of seafood products abroad in the first three months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 38.7%.