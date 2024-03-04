Female boxers hope to punch tickets to Paris Olympics
Six female Vietnamese boxers and their coaches are in Busto Arsizio, Italy, to compete at the world qualification tournament to seek berths at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam (R) is an experienced international fighter. (Photo: TTVN)Hanoi (VNA) – Six female Vietnamese boxers and their coaches are in Busto Arsizio, Italy, to compete at the world qualification tournament to seek berths at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
They are Nguyen Thi Tam (competing in the 50kg category), Vo Thi Kim Anh (54kg), Nguyen Huyen Tran (57kg), Ha Thi Linh (60kg), Hoang Ngoc Mai (66kg) and Luu Diem Quynh (75kg).
Among them, Tam is the most experienced international fighter and has the most outstanding achievements as the Hanoi boxer won the 2017 and 2022 Asian championship golds, and bagged a bronze medal at the 18th Asian Games. She also took a silver at the world championship.
Unfortunately, she could not qualify for the Paris games with a loss 0-5 to her Irish rival Daina Moorhouse at the first qualification in Italy on March 3.
The boxing team now pins its Olympic hope on Anh, Tran, Linh, Mai and Quynh. Particularly, Quynh is a rising star of the national team after winning a bronze at the 19th Asian Games in 2023 in China.
As many as 633 boxers, including 233 women, from 113 countries and territories are competing in the tournament from February 29 to March 12. This large-scale event held by the International Boxing Association (IBA) is among the qualifiers of the Paris Olympics that will take place from July 26 to August 11.
Forty-nine tickets to the Summer Games will be presented to the prized fighters, with 21 for women and the balance of 28 for men./.
As many as 633 boxers, including 233 women, from 113 countries and territories are competing in the tournament from February 29 to March 12. This large-scale event held by the International Boxing Association (IBA) is among the qualifiers of the Paris Olympics that will take place from July 26 to August 11.
Forty-nine tickets to the Summer Games will be presented to the prized fighters, with 21 for women and the balance of 28 for men./.