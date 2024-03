Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam (R) is an experienced international fighter. (Photo: TTVN)

Six female Vietnamese boxers and their coaches are in Busto Arsizio , Italy, to compete at the world qualification tournament to seek berths at the Paris 2024 Olympics.They are Nguyen Thi Tam (competing in the 50kg category), Vo Thi Kim Anh (54kg), Nguyen Huyen Tran (57kg), Ha Thi Linh (60kg), Hoang Ngoc Mai (66kg) and Luu Diem Quynh (75kg).Among them, Tam is the most experienced international fighter and has the most outstanding achievements as the Hanoi boxer won the 2017 and 2022 Asian championship golds, and bagged a bronze medal at the 18th Asian Games. She also took a silver at the world championship.Unfortunately, she could not qualify for the Paris games with a loss 0-5 to her Irish rival Daina Moorhouse at the first qualification in Italy on March 3.