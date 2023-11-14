Visitors to the Thang Long Imperial Citadel can enjoy a sip of signature Vietnamese teas at the Tea Space within the festival, where they will also hear about the journey of local tea varieties to reach out beyond Vietnam’s borders.

The tea space in the festival is among 300 other booths exhibiting signature products from localities around Vietnam, such as Bat Trang pottery and ceramics products, My Duc silk, and Phu Vinh rattan and bamboo furniture. Agricultural products within the One commune, One product (OCOP) programme are also being introduced at the festival, such as Tu Le sticky rice and Dien Bien fragrance rice.

The festival is expected to promote traditional Vietnamese values through preserving local crafts and honouring craftsmen. It also provides a venue for artisans and experts to exchange ideas and initiatives to preserve ancient trades in an ever-changing world.

The Organising Committee also hopes to make traditional craft villages in Hanoi exemplary models in preserving and promoting age-old trades, so that other localities can devise their own plans for their craft villages./.

