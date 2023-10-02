The three-day event included fashion shows presenting simple yet comfortable blouses. Interestingly, all ao ba ba blouses presented at the festival were made from pineapple silk.

After the opening programme, people and tourists also enjoyed typical Hau Giang dishes available at food stalls.

Activities at the festival contributed to preserving the traditional beauty and promoting the value of the ao ba ba blouse in the context of deepening international integration.

Through the festival, domestic and international visitors also had the opportunity to learn more about the people and culture of Hau Giang.

The festival was held from September 29 to October 1 in Vi Thanh city in the Mekong Delta province./.

