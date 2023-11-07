A Vietnam - Lao art performance exchange - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos special friendship festival 2023 will take place in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue from December 11 – 15, as part of the activities to celebrate the 61-year diplomatic relations and 46 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.



The information was announced by Deputy Director General of the Authority of Foreign Information Service at the Ministry of Information and Communications Dinh Tien Dung at a press conference on November 6.



To be jointly held by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the provincial People’s Committee, the event aims to promote the image of Vietnam’s innovation and development and spotlight the Vietnam – Laos traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.





Participants at the press conference on Novemver 6 (Photo: VNA)

The festival’s organising board will further promote information activities focusing on three pillars: strengthening Vietnam - Laos cooperation in the field of information and communication; boosting investment, trade and tourism promotion activities between the two nations in general and Vietnamese and Lao border localities; and people-to-people exchanges, especially those in border areas.



It will also include a photo exhibition, a trade fair, a science seminar, and an art performance exchange.

These activities will highlight the history and development of the Vietnam – Laos, Laos – Vietnam special friendship, and outstanding achievements in information and communication cooperation between the two countries.



On the occasion, the two sides will discuss prospects and challenges to Vietnam - Laos press and media cooperation, as well as solutions to expand cooperation in this area in the coming time. Digital transformation trends in journalism and communication, as well as the role of information and popularisation in promoting trade and investment ties between the two countries, will be also tabled.



The festival is expected to contribute to further deepening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.