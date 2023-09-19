Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos PM meets Vietnamese community in US PM Chinh arrived in San Francisco on September 17 evening (local time), beginning his activities in the US. Right after the arrival, the government leader had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.

Politics Deputy PM calls for support from Cuban leader for stronger economic ties Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received Vice President of the Cuban National Assembly (NA) of People’s Power Ana Maria Machado in Hanoi on September 18, calling for support from the Cuban leader for economic, trade, and investment ties to develop on par with political relations between the two nations.

Politics NA Chairman to pay official visits to Bangladesh, Bulgaria Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will pay official visits to Bangladesh and Bulgaria from September 21-26.