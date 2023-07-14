Female footballers of Vietnam in a training session to prepare for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women's football team on July 13 received equipment provided by FIFA during the final round of the Women's World Cup 2023 in New Zealand and Australia, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

To create favourable conditions for the training and competition of the teams, including the Vietnamese team, FIFA provides equipment including ice boxes, water bottles, gym bags, balls, and tournament stamps used to stick on players’ uniforms. Other training equipment will be provided directly by FIFA at the team’s main training ground in the next few days.

The Vietnamese women's team went to New Zealand two weeks earlier than the official opening of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals so that they can soon adapt to the conditions there.

At the training session on July 13 afternoon, captain Huynh Nhu said that the whole team is in good health condition and actively preparing for the friendly with Spain. Thanks to support from FIFA and the Vietnam Football Federation, the team has good accommodation conditions. Before that, the team also had a useful training trip in Germany with friendly matches.

The team receive equipment from FIFA on July 13. (Photo: VFF)

As planned, at 12:30 on July 14 (local time) or 17:30 (Vietnamese time), Vietnam will have a friendly with Spain at Mc Lennan Park Stadium in Auckland.

The Vietnamese national women’s football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung arrived in New Zealand on July 6 to start their 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign.

On July 10, the team lost 0-2 to New Zealand, the co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in a friendly at McLean Park Stadium./.