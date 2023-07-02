Culture - Sports Infographic First Vietnamese athlete wins ticket to Paris Olympics Cyclist Nguyen Thi That became the first Vietnamese athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024 after winning gold at the 2023 Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand on June 12.

Culture - Sports Hundreds of artists perform to celebrate the 325th anniversary of Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh-HCM City Hundreds of artists from various fields will participate in performances on the occasion of the 325th anniversary of Sai Gon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh – Ho Chi Minh City (1698-2023) and 47 years since Sai Gon - Gia Dinh was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 - 2023).

Culture - Sports Craft of linen weaving in Lung Tam village Lung Tam village in Quan Ba district, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, which is famous for the craft of linen weaving, has been an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign visitors. Coming to the village, visitors have the chance to get a deeper insight into the long-standing tradition of linen weaving of the H'mong ethnic on Dong Van karst plateau.