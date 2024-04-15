Final list of 23 Vietnamese players for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 announced
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced the final list of 23 players for Vietnam's U23 team to participate in the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar.
Coach Hoang Anh Tuan leads a training session of Vietnam's U23 team at AL Erssal Stadium in Qatar. (Photo: VFF/VNA)
Accordingly, four players will miss out on the trip to the Asian tournament. They are goalkeeper Tran Trung Kien, defenders Nguyen Thanh Khai and Nguyen Duc Anh, and midfielder Ha Van Phuong.
Coach Hoang Anh Tuan stated that the selection was carefully made after detailed discussions and evaluations based on the players' recent training and friendly matches. The main criteria were technical skills, current form, and the ability to meet the tactical requirements of the team.
Vietnam, drawn in Group D, will face Kuwait, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan in the final stage. The team has been in Qatar since April 8, undergoing intensive training, which included a warm-up match against Jordan.
Vietnam will start their campaign against Kuwait on April 17, followed by matches against Malaysia on April 20 and Uzbekistan on April 23./.