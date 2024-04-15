Culture - Sports VFF President leads AFC delegation at U23 Asian Championship finals The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced on April 15 that its President Tran Quoc Tuan has been appointed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as head of the AFC delegation at the ongoing U23 Asian Football Championship finals in Qatar.

Culture - Sports Logo for Dien Bien Phu Victory’s 70th anniversary approved The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on April 15 approved the logo to be used in all communications activities for the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Culture - Sports Palanquin procession commemorates legendary nation founders A palanquin procession to Hung Kings Temple was held in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho, on April 15 to pay tribute to the legendary founders of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s tourism popularised in Italy’s Marche region The “Vietnam - Timeless Charm” tourism brand was brought closer to Italy in a recent tourism promotion event held in Macerata city, Marche region, by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy in collaboration with local authorities and the MRNC 12 Racing Team.