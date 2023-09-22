Business Vietnam attends 59th meeting of Governing Board of ASOSAI in RoK A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Tuan Anh, attended the 59th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in Busan city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 19-22.

Business Thai experts assist Ben Tre in community-based tourism development A delegation of experts from Thailand visited the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on September 20 - 21 to prepare for the implementation of a project on sustainably developing coastal communities based on ecotourism and applying the philosophy of sufficiency economy.

Business Yen Bai province, India bolster cooperation in rare earth mining A delegation headed by Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya paid a working visit to the northern province of Yen Bai on September 21.

Business Industry-trade minister holds working session with US Secretary of Commerce Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in New York recently, on the occasion of a working trip to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities.