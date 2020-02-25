Society Hai Phong invests over 1 trillion VND to build model rural areas The People’s Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong has signed a decision to pilot the building of model rural areas in eight local communes with total investment amounting to over 1 trillion VND (nearly 43 million USD).

Society Korean and Thai tourists quarantined in Da Nang Twenty-two foreigners, including 20 Korean and two Thai tourists, have been kept under quarantine at Da Nang’s Lung Disease Hospital since February 24.

Society Vietnam, RoK address post-war bombs, mines A Vietnam – Republic of Korea project on addressing the consequences of bombs and mines left by wars was reviewed in the central province of Binh Dinh on February 25.

World Vietnam highlights ASEAN’s efforts in protecting children’s rights The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has shown its strong commitments to promoting and ensuring the rights of children through a multitude of important documents such as the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025.