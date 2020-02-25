Fire breaks out at Vietnamese market in Czech Republic
A fire broke out at Vietnamese market Svaty Kriz in Cheb city in the Czech Republic’s province of Karlovy Vary near the border with Germany early on February 25.
A corner of the market (Photo: tydenikpolicie.cz)
Firefighters from the Czech Republic and Germany’s Waldsassen promptly came to the scene and extinguished the fire within tens of minutes.
The incident destroyed about 10 shops of apparel and toys, causing a loss of over 1 million CZK (over 1 billion VND).
Its cause is being investigated, but sources said it might be from short circuit problem.
A similar fire also hit the market in 2017, resulting in a loss of more than 3 million CZK./.
