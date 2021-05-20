Business Conference to seek ways for boosting farm produce export to Japan The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan will jointly organise an online conference on June 2 to promote connections in a bid to increase the export of Vietnamese farm produce to Japan.

Business Reference exchange rates up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,154 VND per USD on May 20, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Women’s Empowerment Principles Award launched UN Women in Vietnam and the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs’ Council held an online ceremony on May 19 to launch the 2021 Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Award.