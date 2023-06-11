Business Gia Lai to build wood processing industry on solid foundation The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, once known as the “timber industry tycoon”, is devising a clear strategy to put its wood processing industry on solid footing when it comes to exports to the European Union (EU).

Business Central region seeks ways to lure more Islamic tourists A workshop on developing a supply chain of tourism services for Islamic visitors in central Vietnam opened in the central beach city of Da Nang on June 10.

Business Travel companies see positive outlook but challenges lie ahead Experts have forecast a positive outlook for travel stocks after two years of being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Vietnamese tourism businesses still have to face many difficulties and challenges.

Business Bac Giang improves quality of investment attraction The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on improving the quality of investment promotion work in the near future, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.