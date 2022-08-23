Business Hanoi partners up with French business in aviation industry The Department of Industry and Trade of Hanoi on August 23 inked an MoU with French company Advanced Business Events (ABE) on cooperation in developing a high-grade network of sustainable production, supply and consumption in the aviation industry.

Business Eleven housing projects to receive preferential interest rate The Ministry of Construction has identified 11 housing projects that are eligible for interest rate support of 2% a year from the State budget.

Business Indian, Vietnamese firms seek stronger ties in building material sector A visiting delegation of Indian business executives from the ceramic tile, porcelain floor, wall and decoration tile, bathroom sanitary ware and related industries met with their Vietnamese counterparts in Ho Chi Minh City to compare notes and seek tie-ups.

Business Vietnam, Japan agree on enhanced cooperation to improve supply chains Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura co-chaired the 5th meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Joint Committee on Cooperation in Industry, Trade and Energy in Tokyo on August 23.