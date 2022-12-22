Videos Test run conducted on elevated section of HCM City metro line A test run was conducted on an elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No 1 on December 21, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Videos Apple plans to start producing MacBooks in Vietnam by mid-2023 Nikkei Asia has reported that tech giant Apple plans to move some MacBook production to Vietnam for the first time next year as the group continues diversifying its production base.

Business Next-generation e-commerce platform launched Next-generation e-commerce platform Shopdi, equipped with blockchain, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and Big Data technologies, was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22.

Business Japan’s Toyama prefecture eyes investment opportunities in Binh Duong Nguyen Van Danh, Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee, a magnet for foreign investment in the South, hosted a reception on December 22 for a delegation from Japan’s Toyama prefecture led by Governor Nitta Hachiro.