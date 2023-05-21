Business Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi-Mumbai air route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recently launched a direct air route connecting Hanoi with India’s Mumbai so as to strengthen trade, and socio-cultural connectivity between the two nations.

Business PM thanks Japanese enterprises for accompanying Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh thanked Japanese businesses for their sharing, accompanying and determination to run a long-term investment in Vietnam, especially in the context of the current difficulties and challenges, while attending a Vietnam-Japan business forum held in Hiroshima on May 21.

Business Gia Lai province focuses on specialty coffee branding The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai – one of Vietnam’s coffee growing centres - is striving to develop its specialty coffee brand by focusing on increasing the quality and value of products.

Business Green funds prompt need for fund-managing institution: insiders The growing availability of green funds in the world has exposed the need for a professional institution in Vietnam to take charge of the green money granted to the country, according to insiders.