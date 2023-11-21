Business Infographic Newly-registered FDI at 25.7 billion USD in 10M Total newly-registered investment capital, additional capital, contributed capital for share purchases, and contributed capital from foreign investors totalled 25.762 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 14.7% over the same period of 2022 and the highest increase since the beginning of this year.

Business Infographic Vietnam post-COVID-19: Macro-economy stable, major balances guaranteed Vietnam’s economy has steadily regained its growth momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic. Its growth rate, though short of expectations, remains at the top among developing and emerging countries, with GDP in 2023 estimated at some 435 billion USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in the first 10 months of 2023 In the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam’s average consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.2 percent, foreign direct investment rose 14.7 percent, a trade surplus of 24.61 billion USD was recorded, and international visitors increased 4.2-fold compared to the same period of 2022.