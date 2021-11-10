Business National forum on culture & business slated for December 5 The Culture & Business Forum is set to take place in both in-person and virtual forms on December 5 with a view to connecting domestic and foreign business communities.

Business Businesses in Dong Nai want new loans to resume production Businesses in southern Dong Nai province have called for reducing bank interest rates and restructuring debt repayment to enable them to resume operations now that the COVID-19 pandemic is basically under control.

Business AFD provides loan of 70 million EUR for expanded Hoa Binh hydropower plant project A concessional loan worth 70 million EUR (81 million USD) without government guarantee for the expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Project was inked on November 10 between the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group and the French Development Agency (AFD).

Business Resuming international flights a necessary move: experts Resuming international flights is a necessary move at present after a long shutdown, heard an online seminar held by the Ministry of Transport (MoT) on November 10.